Halo Infinite and criticism of graphics: Domino's Pizza teases Microsoft

The curators of the social social profiles of the fast food chain Domino's Pizza are teasing Microsoft for the criticisms raised by the graphics of the latest gameplay of the Halo Infinite campaign.

Promoters of this singular initiative are the managers of the Twitter profile of the British division of the well-known international restaurant company, with the publication of a playful image that portrays a pizza divided between graphics current-gen realistic is next-gen in pixel art and a low resolution, an allusion to controversy over graphic quality of the latest Halo Infinite demo.

The message that accompanies the image shared on social networks by Domino's Pizza UK helps to make the reference to the 343 Industries blockbuster even more evident: "Don't worry, Chief, Domino always delivers", also here with an indirect citation to Microsoft communication strategy for Xbox Series X on the desire to "deliver" the most powerful console of the next generation.

Waiting to find out if Microsoft's social networks "will respond in tone" to the message packaged by Domino's Pizza, we refer you to our article on settings and chronology of Halo Infinite and to the response of 343 to the criticisms on the graphics of Halo Infinite.