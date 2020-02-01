Halo Infinite: an alleged leak image spreads, but 343's comment arrives

Share it:

As the publication period of Halo: Infinite, the desire of the gaming community to learn new information on what will be the characteristics of the title grows.

It is therefore not surprising that an indiscretion linked to the possible presence of a feature linked to the use of a grapple in the game has found rapid spread on the net. To determine the spread of noise, a careful analysis of a 343 Industries presentation video, inside which appeared aimage which, according to some fans, could be traced back to Halo: Infinite.

As you can see at the bottom of this news, however, a comment from a member of the same software house has arrived rather quickly on the subject. Frank O'Connor, of 343 Industries, has in fact offered a reply directly from the pages of its official Twitter account. Within two chirps, the latter pointed out as i highlighted details do not show "nothing significant" and are not necessarily connected to Halo: Infinite either. Often the material shown in these videos, he continues, may in fact come from prototypes related to the development of Halo 5 or, again, represent material judged by the team as irrelevant.

In closing, we remember that recently 343 Indsutries promised a great 2020 and published new concept art of the new Halo. It has also been confirmed that Halo Infinite will support split-screen.