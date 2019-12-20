Entertainment

Halo Infinite again shows signs of life in new official arts

December 20, 2019
Lisa Durant
We will not have Halo Infinite in the hands until the new Xbox Series X reaches the market at the end of 2020, but today we can take a look at two conceptual arts that 343 Industries has shared to congratulate the parties and say goodbye to 2019.

The two pieces of art offer us a new look at two moments that we saw in the trailer of the game shown during the past E3 2019, because we see the place where Cortana tells the Master Chief "I chose you because you are special" and we also see the Halo Broken in the second picture.

By the way the study wanted to review everything we know at the moment of the game. It arrives at Christmas of 2020, that the story will follow the Master Chief some time after what happened in Halo 5: Guardians, who will be allowed to play the game to the members of the Halo Insider program throughout the year and more details.

