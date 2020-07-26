Halo Infinite: a user tried to improve the graphics with visual adjustments

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

He is still debating the first video of the Halo Infinite gameplay, which at the Xbox Games Showcase provided a taste of the new campaign that players will be able to face by the end of the year on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

The film prepared by 343 Industries, unfortunately, did not convince all players. Despite 4K resolution and 60fps, textures, lighting and models have received a lot of criticism, and have been considered not up to the technical potential of Xbox Series X – even if, after the presentation, it turned out that the Halo Infinite demo was running on PC.

While Digital Foundry wondered about the limits of Halo Infinite graphics found in the movie, the youtuber ColtEastwood instead intervened in person by applying a filter in an attempt to improve the overall look of the game. "I took the 4K and 60fps video of Halo Infinite and I did a post-processing treatment with Lumetri for adjust the color, contrast, shadows and highlights. It took me five minutes, and probably this same process is in the 343 Industries development pipeline. ", wrote in the video description.

The youtuber, however, believes that other improvements are also needed. He submitted the matter directly to the Xbox marketing department: "Textures and other visual effects need improvement. I talked about this with Xbox Marketing and they told me that 343 Industries will continue to improve graphics week after week for the next four months until the launch in the 2020 holidays ".

You can view the result of his work in the opening video, which also includes comparisons with the original trailer. Do you think the visual aspect of Halo Infinite has really benefited?