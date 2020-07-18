Halo Infinite: a teaser reminds us that there is little to reveal the campaign

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We are becoming less and less separated from the expected event dedicated to the Xbox Series X games scheduled for July 23, during which we will finally see the first gameplay movie of the Halo Infinite campaign. With a series of posts on social networks, Microsoft has already started teasing fans of the series.

The post in question, which follows the one dedicated to Master Chief's green armor, is nothing more than a countdown, through which the Colossus of Redmond reminds fans of the famous first-person shooter series that the reveal event is only 6 days away. We remind you that the appointment will mainly concern the exclusives of the next generation console but, according to the latest rumors, some third-party titles may also appear. In this regard, some statements by Phil Spencer and a series of official Microsoft tweets have prompted many users to believe that Elden Ring will also be at the Xbox Series X event.

Did you know that Microsoft has officially announced that Halo Infinite will be playable from day one on Project xCloud by all users who have an active subscription to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service?