Halo Infinite: A series of concept art reveals a new enemy and Spartan armor

Over the last few hours some very interesting news have emerged on the net for all fans of Halo who are eagerly awaiting the new Infinite. Thanks to a couple of concept art published on Halo Waypoint it was in fact possible to discover some additional details about a new enemy and a new Spartan armor.

As for the new Master Chief opponent, let’s talk about the menacing Jega ‘Rdomnai. This dangerous enemy wears black armor with some red details just like his Energy Blade. Jega is one of Atriox’s most trusted soldiers and, although no one knows his origins, there are those who claim he is the fruit of an experiment. In addition to the concept art of Jega ‘Rdomnai we also find an image dedicated to GEN3 Mark VII, new Spartan armor created thanks to a series of years of research and tested for the first time in the field by the Spartan Naomi-010, which was able to wear the first generation of this new series of armor.

Before leaving you to the images, we remind you that in the last few days the Monster Energy-themed Halo Infinite weapon skins have sprung up on the net, since Microsoft has partnered with the energy drink company.