Halo Infinite: a new teaser confirms the return of the Needle Gun

The wait for the Xbox Series X games event in July is far from over – we don't even know the exact date – but Microsoft and 343 Industries have already started to tease fans of Halo Infinite with a series of teasers.

So, after publishing a short clip that pre-announced the return of the Exiles and their race leader Jiralhanae, the mighty Atrium, social channels gave the community a teaser image that shows the Needle gun, thus confirming its return to Infinite. Imagining a Halo without the Needle Gun would be literally impossible. It is, after all, a weapon supplied to the Covenants that has been available on the battlefield since the first chapter of the series, and veterans will be happy to be able to use it again. To accompany the image there is also a nice suggestion: "Hit them with the pointed part".

We recently discovered that Halo Infinite was to be the spearhead of Microsoft's E3 2020 line-up. The event has been canceled, but the new work of 343 Industries will not lack opportunities to show off, starting from the expected July event on Xbox Series X games. In the meantime, you can keep up by reading our article with everything what we know about Halo Infinite.