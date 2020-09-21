Halo Infinite: a leak reveals the Collector’s Edition with statue and Steelbook case?

Best Buy has included a special on the list Collector’s Edition by Halo Infinite which includes a statue of the Master Chief and a Steelbook case, it is not clear however whether this is an official bundle or not.

The American chain removed the product from the database but an image was leaked on social networks and forums. At first glance it may be an unofficial package available exclusively from Best Buy, with the retailer offering the game and the statue in a single bundle, with the addition of a metal Steelbook case with artwork yet to be defined. Or, another hypothesis, it could be an exclusive official edition of Best Buy while chains like Target and Walmart will have other exclusive Limited Edition bonuses available.

There are no other details at the moment and the rest of the pre-orders of Halo Infinite are not open yet, initially expected for November together with Xbox Series X / Series S, the game of 343 Industries was postponed to 2021 shortly after the presentation at the end of July which generated not a few criticisms mainly due to a subdued technical sector. Rumors have been denied that Halo Infinite is ready for 2022 and coming out only on Xbox Series X, the game will also arrive on Xbox One and One X, as well as on PC and Series S.