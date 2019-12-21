Halo Infinite: 343 promises a great 2020 and publishes two new concept art in 4K

Share it:

The beginning of the new year is fast approaching, which will bring with it the next generation of consoles, as well as a large number of titles highly anticipated by the public.

Among the latter we can undoubtedly also mention Halo: Infinite, new chapter of the sci-fi epic license plate 343 Industries. The latest updates on the project date back to E3 2019, but, perhaps thanks to the Christmas atmosphere, the software house has decided to offer players a small gift. In fact, they have been published on the official blog pages of the Halo series two new concept art dedicated to Halo: Infinite. Both are available in resolution 4K: you can find a preview directly at the bottom of this news, what do you think?

But not only that, to close 2019 and prepare the ground for the news coming next year, Bonnie Ross, Studio Head at 343 Industries has addressed a long fan base message. "There was nothing more memorable in 2019 than finally being able to announce that Halo Infinite will arrive on Xbox Series X the next winter period – we read inside – The reactions to ours trailer E3 and the reveal of Chief and Pilot have been phenomenal (…) It is difficult not to look forward to next year, knowing how much we still have to show, but rest assured that 2020 is preparing to be the biggest year ever for the Halo franchise".

The development team also shared some details on what Halo Infinite's features will be.