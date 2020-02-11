Halo Infinite: 343 Industries shows us how he recreated the sound of weapons

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After discussing the graphic potential of the Slipspace Engine, the authors of 343 Industries publish a new video to show us how they reproduced the sound of the weapons that we will find in Halo Infinite.

In the short but interesting video proposed to us by the American subsidiary of Xbox Game Studios, the social channels of 343 Industries give space to the sessions carried out at the shooting range from Principal Software Engineering Lead of the company.

Using different types of weapons such as pistols, machine guns and rifles, the developers of Halo Infinite were able to resample all major sounds which will be produced from the equipment supplied a Master Chief (and to his emulators of the multiplayer sector) during the next, highly anticipated sci-fi adventure that awaits him at the end of the year.

Before leaving you to the video published on the official Instagram profile of the Halo series, we remind you that the marketing of Halo Infinite is scheduled for Christmas 2020 on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, with immediate landing on Xbox Game Pass. In this regard, it is worth resuming the words of Phil Spencer on the few exclusives at the launch of the Xbox Series X to get a clearer picture of the strategy implemented by Microsoft for the nextgen between total backward compatibility, evolution of Project xCloud and growth of Xbox Game Pass.