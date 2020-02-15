Halo Combat Evolved on PC: Beta starts, video gameplay reveals accessible content

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After a long wait, 343 Industries finally launches the Halo Combat Evolved Beta Flight on PC. The gameplay videos created by the community reveal the contents accessible during the beta testing phase of the new version of the first, iconic chapter of the Master Chief series.

Shooter fans who participate in the Beta Flight will be able to try their hand at four main campaign missions and access matchmaking, with the additional possibility to use the customized options and immerse yourself in personalized matches to get a little taste of the progression system which will mark the final version of the blockbuster FPS.

The tests conducted by the Xbox Game Studios subsidiary will allow Microsoft to guarantee all the features and characteristics promised during development, such as the compatibility with HDR, the UHD resolution up to 4K and a large list of optimizations and improvements to graphics, netcode and gameplay dynamics.

Among the features accessible to PC users who will try their hand at the Halo Combat Evolved Anniversary PC remaster of the Master Chief Collection there will also be the cooperative mode, in addition to some of the most popular multiplayer maps in the history of Halo, also with updated graphics.