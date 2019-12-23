Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary would be smooth for its open beta in January

Share it:

Throughout 2020, several deliveries of the Halo Master Chief Collection to PC, the original Halo being the first to be tested publicly before its final launch.

In a new development update it was commented that at the current rate 343 Industries should have the first Halo public test: Combat Evolved Anniversary on PC ready at some time in January.

To participate in these tests it is necessary to be part of Halo Insider, a program that you can sasapland up at any time from this link.

In the publication of the developers there are also some details about the advances that have been made in Halo 2 and Halo 3, both without estimated dates for its release and also for these public tests.

At the moment PC players continue to enjoy Halo: Reach, a launch that has been received with great success since thousands of players have wanted to try the benefits of this classic recovered with several improvements.