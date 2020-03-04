Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary launches by surprise on PC

Share it:

Yesterday we said that several tracks pointed to an imminent launch for Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary on PC, but what we did not imagine is that the game would launch a few hours later on the platform without warning.

Now the revised and updated version of the classic Bungie FPS that helped define the genre on consoles is available on computers for all those players who have or acquire the collection The Master Chief Collection, where eventually the remaining games will be added.

This version includes customizable mouse and keyboard controls, compatibility with a refresh rate higher than 60 frames per second, compatibility with panoramic monitors, support for 4K UHD and many more additions that make it the most complete and updated version of the game.

In this version it is possible to change in real time between the original game graphic aspect and the updated version with new textures and improved visual effects. It also has a multiplayer with a total of 19 different maps and an improved progression system compared to the original.

This is the second game that comes to PC through The Master Chief Collection, which in the future will also include titles such as Halo 2 and Halo 3 with the relevant improvements. At the moment there is no information on when the next titles will arrive on the platform and we may never have a date as such and if we consider how this second game has been released.

At the time Halo: Reach caused a real sensation and now we will see how computer users receive this revised classic that with mouse and keyboard will unlock its full potential (although it is not the first time that this first Halo is launched for PC, because it did at the time).