Halo 2: the co-creator shows old game footage in an embryonic state

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

To warm the hearts of fans from the first chapters of Halo, one of the creators of the adventures of Master Chief has decided to share some of his Halo 2 themed discoveries with all his followers on Twitter.

The good Marcus Letho, probably on the occasion of the Christmas holidays, he returned to his old home where he found some old hard disks containing videos of the second chapter of the series in a still embryonic state and therefore without textures and many other tricks. So thanks to the developer's tweet you can take a look at some sort of "behind the scenes" miniature of Halo 2, which will undoubtedly delight all fans of the first person shooter.

Before leaving you to the movie, lasting about two minutes, we remind you that the news according to which Halo Infinite will enjoy support for LANs, split screen multiplayer and a personalization system inspired by that is just a few days ago. Reach. 343 Industries has also released new Halo Infinite artwork in 4K resolution and has promised the arrival of big news in the current year.

Halo Infinite is expected to arrive by the end of 2020 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X to coincide with its launch.