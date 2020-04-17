Halo 2: Anniversary surprise announces the start of its closed beta

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We knew that it would not take us long to enjoy the beta of Halo 2 and Halo 2: Anniversary on PC, but we still didn't have an official release date (after the last delay). Until today, when 343 Industries' Tyler Davis has announced by surprise that this closed test will begin today.

In any case, the specific time has not been confirmed, so we will have to wait for us to be notified when the invitations are already available. Read on if you are interested in participating in the beta.

First of all, it should be noted that the beta differs between Halo 2, and Halo 2: Anniversary. This latest version corresponds to the same game that once came to Xbox One through Halo: The Master Chief Collection. That is, the remastering of the original. Furthermore, Davis's message. that he has published on Twitter, has been very clear: the technical problems that prevented starting the beta earlier, which was scheduled for March, have already been solved.

Still, Davis' message refers to the rings. Which considering the context of the Halo saga, refers to the insiders. Although you should know that any user can join the Halo Insider program. And that's the only requirement you need to be able to enjoy the closed beta.

PSA: All Ring 3 blockers have been resolved at this time for Halo 2 and Halo 2: Anniversary flighting to begin on Friday, 4/17. We will let folks know when buttons are being pressed for invites to roll out. Stay tuned to get tactical Marines! – Tyler “Postums” Davis (@ 343Postums) April 16, 2020

Remember that the first Halo is now available on PC and that after Halo 2 it will also be the rest of the titles of the emblematic Microsoft saga. In fact, the intention is that all the games can also be enjoyed in compatible and with versions that match the circumstances.