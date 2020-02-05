hallucinate with this amazing Bakugo cosplay

Share it:

'My Hero Academia', like any anime series that boasts, has a huge squad of characters. And that is precisely his secret: to have such a wide catalog of characters that you can always identify with at least one of them. There is always the hero, the shy, the aggressive, the beautiful and silly, the beautiful and clever, the rebel, the responsible adult … There are so many to choose from that it is almost unattainable.

And 'My Hero Academia' is not far behind. The good news is that they usually have very recognizable designs (especially in the shonen) so it is very easy to dress up or do cosplay. For example, if you think of Goku, you know perfectly how his costume is, right? Well, the same goes for 'My Hero Academia'. There are hundreds, thousands of cosplayers who have shown their popular anime designs, and today we bring you the last one we found on the net, and that is spectacular.

The Russian artist known as Ovsyan He is responsible for the cosplay, and the truth is that the level of detail between him and Bakugo is incredible. He has decided to go around anyway and has changed the original colors of the character (black, green and orange) for a more sober black and red, but the result is equally amazing.

Katuski Bakugo, despite how unfriendly the character is, is a favorite of the fandom, perhaps precisely for that reason, for his fierceness and his desire to be continuously the best, although many times he does not hesitate to hurt his teammates and friends .