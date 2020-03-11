Halloween Horror Nights Will Be a Blumhouse Horror Movie

Share it:

In Blumhouse they are not foolish and if something smells like teenagers filling rooms (and it can be done for less than 4 million dollars), there will be the good news Jason Blum to get it ahead.

This last case of a project by the company that has profited the most from terror in the last ten years, places us in the Halloween Horror Nights, the seasonal event of Universal's parks that, according to the producer, could be very playful.

"Yes! Insurance! In fact, we have talked about it"Blum responds to Collider when asked if he has thought about setting a production for that show. "We haven't quite figured out how yet, but there's definitely a movie in Halloween Horror Nights, somewhere"

The Halloween Horror Nights they were born as Fright nights in 1991 as a method of attracting youth to Universal Studios Florida after the summer peak season. Currently they are also held in the parks of California, Singapore and Japan, spaces in which, during September and October, visitors can come at night to discover the most terrifying version of their facilities in the form of different references of genre cinema of the brand. Haunted houses, labyrinthine dungeons and live shows populate its corners and, thanks to Blumhouse, will now also reach the big screen.

Until then, let's remember that the production company is currently on the bill ‘Fantasy Island’(Jeff Wadlow, 2020) and‘The invisible man’(Leigh Whannell, 2020) and this year will premiere‘The hunt’(Craig Zobel, 2020),‘Run Sweetheart Run’(Shana Feste, 2020) and‘Halloween Kills’(David Gordon Green, 2020).