Halle Berry turns 54 and drives fans on Instagram crazy

Born in Cleveland on August 14, 1966, Halle Berry yesterday she celebrated her 54 years but her incredible beauty shows no signs of disappearing, as shown by the photo shared on Instagram by the star.

Famous for having participated in films such as X-Men, 007: Death can wait is Monster's Ball – The shadow of life, a role that earned her the Silver Bear at the Berlin Film Festival and the Academy Award for Best Actress, Berry celebrated her birthday by posting a shot in bikini whizzing on a skateboard through the streets of California.

To the post, which you can find at the bottom of the article, colleagues Octavia Spencer, Reese Witherspoon, Julian Moore and Kerry Washington responded with their best wishes.

After appearing last year in John Wick 3 – Parabellum, the actress will sign his directorial debut with Bruised, a sports drama that will see her in the role of an MMA fighter and whose debut is expected at the next edition of the Toronto Film Festival. He will also soon star alongside Josh Gad in Moonfall, a new catastrophic film by Roland Emmerich that will see humanity struggling with the fall of the Moon to Earth.

For more information on the star, we refer you to the curious record obtained thanks to Catwoman.