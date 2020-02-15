Technology

Half-Life Alyx: Valve announces its official release date

February 15, 2020
A few weeks after the official announcement, Valve has finally revealed to the public the day when it will be possible to start playing the highly anticipated Half-Life: Alyx.

The game will arrive exclusively on Steam starting from the next March 23, 2020 at the price of 49.99 euros. Anyone who decides to preorder on Valve's digital distribution platform will also have one 10% discount% and can add the game to their digital library at a price of 44.99 euros.

We remind you that the game can be played only and exclusively by the owners of a helmet for virtual reality and, fortunately for you, many models are supported. On the official Steam page of the game you can read that among the Half-Life: Alyx compatible viewers there are also: Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest (on PC via Link) and Windows Mixed Reality. By purchasing one of the very expensive Valve Index viewers, you will also receive a digital copy of the game as a gift.

Did you know that thanks to the announcement of Half-Life: Alyx the Valve Index viewer is sold out almost all over the world? It also appears that the longevity of Half-Life: Alyx is comparable to that of the second chapter.

