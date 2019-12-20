Half-Life: Alyx shows off in a new 30-minute gameplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There will still be many unanswered questions after watching today's video. However, it is appreciated that something so exhaustive has been published regarding what awaits us in the future Half-Life: Alyx. Nothing more and nothing less than a video with 30 minutes of gameplay and the test of the game in a total of 8 different VR helmets. The result is truly spectacular. You can watch the video below.

The fact is that, as you can see in the video itself, it has been the Tested team that has been able to put the hands on top (or the head under, depending on how you look at it) of the game. In addition, it has been able to enjoy a game of between three and four hours. The conclusion they reached after the test? We are going to need some very comfortable helmets, because the game absorbs and its duration will be around 15 hours of play.

But above all, we will need them to be precise. Among other things, because the game is a full-fledged Half-Life. And the gameplay with this virtual reality proposal is more complex than we might think. Without going any further, to aim we will not have any help so we must be precise.

On the other hand, the analysis highlights the fact that using VR helmets from the inside out has disadvantages in this title. Basically, by the limit of what the camera allows us to see. Also, keep in mind that for actions such as recharging, you will need to access the headset controller behind the helmet. And, if those helmets are very large, it will be difficult to recharge with agility.

On a positive level, we can say that all this implies, according to the Tested test, that we will be facing an explosive game, with a fast paced rhythm. Finally, the analysis has also concluded that the game will look good with all kinds of hardware. That is, it will even be possible to play Alyx with economic helmets like the Oculus Quest.

Remember that the launch of the game is scheduled for March 30, 2020.

Source: Tested