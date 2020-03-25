Entertainment

Half-Life: Alyx: Job crunch is unusual for Valve according to developers

March 25, 2020
Lisa Durant
After a long time without releasing a game, Valve has once again delighted PC gamers with a great experience. And, in this case, with a mix between the usual and the innovative. Something that has been achieved by mixing the Half-Life saga with virtual reality.

The result is Half-Life: AlyxWithout being Half-Life 3, it is a really impressive game. But … has it been necessary to have a labor crunch to finish the development? According to two study workers, labor exploitation is never the norm at Valve.

The thing is that, during an interview for GamesBeat, Greg Coomer and James Benson (desasaplander and animator of Half-Life: Alyx respectively), talked about this matter. First, Benson highlighted the way Valve treats its workers, ensuring that everything is "very family oriented.". In addition, he also confirmed that always trying to find a good balance between work and personal life. In this way, it ensures that "Slowly erode home life by working to death.".

For his part, Coomer assured that, at least, crunch is not the norm at Valve: "We have purposely worked to make crunch not the norm and hopefully not something that happens at Valve. All of that, except for very rare cases where we find ourselves in the last few weeks of development. So a subset of the group will choose to work overtime to overcome certain periods. ".

Half-Life: Alyx - All of Our New Info and Gameplay - IGN First

Anyway, Coomer insisted that, beyond the example of the last few weeks of a development, Valve tries very hard not to get to those points of stress and extra work.

This is what he has commented on the matter: "I think, as someone who has been around Valve forever, I am quite proud of the fact that even in the past few months, while Alyx was finishing, she walked into the office outside of normal business hours and it was empty. However , we cannot avoid that some people, at the end of the project, work some nights late. That is the only thing that happens. ".

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

