Entertainment

Half-Life: Alyx is now playable from start to finish

January 23, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

The current development of Half-Life: Alyx It is already in a part where it is possible to play the game in full, as they have declared in an AMA in Reddit spokesmen of Valve.

Half-Life: Alyx Is 'About the Same Length as Half-Life 2'

Currently everything is being polished and solving the errors present, but it is possible to complete the game from beginning to end. They assure, therefore, that they do not believe that there is any type of delay at this point.

"Except for a couple of settings for the final scene, the game is done. Many of us at Valve, as well as the testers, have passed the game to the full several times".

"Right now we are mainly with polishing work and bug fixes, which is where we hope to be at this point of development. We hope to reach our expected release date (We let the Valve Moment pass before announcing the game)".

One of the questions was related to the possible publication of gameplays before the launch arrives in March of this year. The team answered:

READ:  A user decodes the language of the gods used in Dragon Ball Super

"Yes, among our plans is to show gameplays for launch. Our intention is to show more than gameplay, also the specific elements of the different VR movement options".

We don't know much about the game since it was shown with a spectacular presentation trailer that seemed to be enough for Valve's high-end virtual reality glasses units to run out in several countries.

At the time the development team considered the possibility of making a traditional video game and eventually fell in love with the capabilities of virtual reality and decided to make a new delivery of one of its most emblematic franchises without giving up any of the original games. A duration similar to that of Half-Life 2 and everything that could be expected from a supposed Half-Life 3 has been promised.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.