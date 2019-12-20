Half-Life Alyx in action in the first gameplay: this is how gravitational gloves work

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The trailer for the announcement of Half-Life Alyx had already given us a little taste of the gameplay, but only now can we get a good idea of ​​how Valve's new game really behaves.

Adam Savage, former host of the famous MythBusters program, and his team were invited to the Valve headquarters, where they had the opportunity to test Half-Life Alyx with eight different virtual reality viewers, and consequently evaluate how it behaves on a wide range of configurations, from HTC Vive to Oculus Quest. It also proved to be a golden opportunity to get to know the production gameplay mechanics, which will allow you to move freely in the settings, lift and throw objects and climb the stairs. However, the most interesting mechanics seem to be related to gloves gravitational, with which Alyx can attract specific objects to itself: for example, when a group of enemies approaches it, it can attract a flammable tank and launch it onto its enemies. A sort of heir to the Gravitational Gun, tailored to VR.

The level of detail appears crazy: at 10:40 am, a developer points out that by bringing your hands in front of your face you can distinguish the individual microchips and the related writing on gravitational gloves. For more details, we invite you to look at the long hand-on at the top of this news. We take the opportunity to remind you that Half-Life Alyx will be published during the month of March 2020 on Steam, and that it is already available for pre-order at a price of 44.99 euros, with a 10% discount on the full price of 49.99 euros that will remain active until 30 March 2020. Valve Index holders will be able to obtain it for free, along with some bonuses.