The first Half-Life in 12 years begins calmer than you probably would expect. You are Alyx Vance, he's in the backyard of an apartment, looking at a City 17 afternoon five years before Half-Life 2. Thanks to the VR Valve Index device, you're almost literally there. You can pick up objects around you and throw them into the house opposite. A Strider thunders, using the decaying city's infrastructure to propel itself through the streets and rooftops. You speak to your father, Eli Vance, via video call. But it is a little later, soon after the campaasapland, when you get your Russells – the gravity gloves you borrow from a scientific ally of the same name that allow you to fix objects and attract them to you as if you had an invisible tie – and Half-Life: Alyx start showing you why it seems to be the VR game you've been waiting for for four years.

My biggest concerns in Half-Life: Alyx were twofold: one, which, like many other virtual reality games, would not be a full game and would instead be a gameplay experience or shallow shooting gallery. And two, it wouldn't feel like Half-Life. Turns out, there is no reason to worry about either of you.

Alyx it still looks and sounds like Half-Life but in a way closer to a new generation thanks to the new Source 2.0 game engine. Modern dynamic lighting gives each area an appropriately changing environment. Refilling your health, using the alien insect juice injected into your body through gravity gloves at health stations, still emits the same beeps and buzzes. Limpets still empty their contents when you fire them enough times. And the Alliance soldiers still have those terrifying radio chats. But in virtual reality, everything is much more direct. These obstacles and enemies are not just targets. they are right in front of you and they are life size. Headcrabs jump onto your virtual face (you have to remove them with your hand if they catch), while soldiers are extremely intimidating when they stand right in front of you with their herculean chiseled bodies.

Half-Life's pace has been adjusted accordingly for virtual reality. You can move via instant teleportation to a point, a full walk, or the default settings I used: an intermediate format that still shows you moving around the environment. Whatever your choice, this is a slower game than fans will be used toBut you probably won't notice it while playing because each area organically asks to be explored. You may find a bit of environmental narration, or more commonly, you'll find resin and weapon ammo modules scattered around each location. The resin is used to upgrade your weapons at desasaplandated stations, but to unlock those stations in the first place, you will have to solve simple, but interesting 3D space puzzles, using your multi tool and both hands.

Weapon upgrades have a sasaplandificant effect on the game, and should reasonably motivate multiple games. The first weapon you purchase, a borrowed Russell pistol, can be augmented with a reflex sight, extended clip, laser sight, and more. But the resin requirements for such upgrades are high enough that you can't make the most of every weapon unless you're methodically searching for every hidden part of it; I'd already found the shotgun (more on that in a moment) after getting enough resin for just one upgrade (I chose the extended pistol clip to have to reload less in battle).

Combat, due to the manual nature of virtual reality weapons, is intense. Decidedly more than in previous Half-Life games, even considering the slower pace. The shotgun is even more analog – you load individual cartridges into the gun and then move your wrist upward to reattach the grip and barrel. Obviously having to do this in combat isn't ideal, so I kept my resin until I could afford to upgrade the autoloader, which adds a rack to the side of your swivel arm that feeds up to seven shells into the weapon automatically, saving seconds crucial in the heat of battle.

The first four hours of Half-Life: Alyx will evoke a variety of emotions: amazement — the aforementioned opening sequence — laughter, through the gibberish Russell releases in his communications; tension in the creepy Xenification of a maintenance building and the sounds of a Headcrab in the overhead vents before your first encounter with the jumping aliens; fear, thanks to the dark areas you have to go through when you get your glove-mounted flashlight; Satisfaction, when you solve 3D space puzzles at Combine security stations or euphoria when you make an impressive move in combat, like pulling an explosive fuel canister at you using gravity gloves, then throwing it at a group of enemies and shooting it to cause a lethal explosion.

Gamer-driven ingenuity, in fact, is a big part of Alyx's appeal. You can roll a grenade under a car, something you normally can't do in a traditional shooter screen-based, or use the environment (and the full range of motion you have in virtual reality) to your advantage. Heck, when we first got the gravity gloves and he was learning to attract objects smoothly and precisely, I hooked on a yellow construction helmet, pulled it toward me, reached out to try to catch it with my left hand. And I accidentally redirected him directly to a place I didn't know I could go: above my head. But it's not just a silly Easter egg, it has a secret gaming benefit: protection from Barnacle! Go under the tongue of a Barnacle (?) And it will take the helmet instead of your entire head.

There is much more, but it is better to discover it for yourself. The fact is that we still don't believe we played the first four hours of a new Half-Life game. Writing the words feels as surreal as playing the game. But it's very, very real and it's also very, very good. If the first third or so of Alyx is an indication: Valve says Alyx lasts 15-18 hours And based on what I've played so far, I'm inclined to think that is likely to be the case, with many more systems, weapons, and encounters remaining above what I've already seen: Valve definitely still has "it", that touch .

The team is made up of several veterans from both Half-Life 2 and the original 1998 game who are still in the studio and working on the franchise's VR debut, but were also helped by the recently acquired Campo Santo team, creators from one of the best written games of the last decade: Firewatch. The result, so far, is that Half-Life: Alyx is the masterpiece that its predecessors were, albeit in a new medium that we haven't seen used so dramatically before. It is the antidote to the procedurally generated open world that has become widespread in many other contemporary first-person shooter games. Every moment seems to have been painstakingly crafted by hand. Each scene has a purpose. The rhythm is more deliberate. In short, Valve wants you to be in City 17, and you also want to be there, Headcrabs and everything.

If you want to know more information about the game, Half-Life: Alyx is ours IGN First of the month of February, so we will have more exclusive content.