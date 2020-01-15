Half-Life Alyx effect: Valve Index is sold-out in 31 countries

Share it:

As reported by some sources, currently Valve Index sold out in 31 countries, in fact to date it is not possible to buy the viewer except in Japan, where some stocks are still available.

Last November Index sold out in some markets but stocks ran out in recent weeks it has also affected many other countries, as confirmed also by a Valve spokesman:

"We are working to quickly produce new Valve Index units and thus meet the very high demand. Full product availability should be guaranteed prior to the launch of Half-Life Alyx."

Just the new Half-Life seems to be the main reason for the increase in sales, remember that all Index owners will be able to download Half-Life Alyx for free in March as soon as the game is available on the market.

At the moment Valve has not announced the number of units actually sold or distributed internationally, the viewer has been available on the market since last summer at a price not exactly contained, factor that may have slowed sales, together with the lack of a real killer application, at least until Half-Life Alyx's debut.