Half-Life Alyx effect: Valve Index doubles its sales in a quarter!

Anticipated by a long series of rumors and corridor rumors, the official announcement of Half-Life: Alyx from Valve it marked the return of the beloved saga to the videogame scene.

The title was specially designed by the development team to offer a Virtual Reality gaming experience on different devices. Of these, of course, Valve IndexVR headset produced by the same company. With a list price of around a thousand dollars, the hardware has recently been the protagonist of a surge in sales.

In particular, as reported by analysts of Superdata, the phenomenon is particularly significant by comparing the data of third and fourth quarter of 2019. During this time, the sales of Valve Index would indeed be doubled, going to attest about 103,000 units. A trend that, according to the statistical analysis company, could have been even more marked if it had not been hampered by stock problems: at the beginning of 2020, in fact, Valve Index is sold-out in 31 countries.

Despite being expected in March of this year, the VR game is still lacking in a precise release date. However, Valve recently reassured the public, confirming that Half-Life: Alyx's development is over and there will be no postponement.