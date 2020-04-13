Half-Life: Alyx can now be played completely without VR thanks to a mod

Share it:

Shortly after Half-Life: Alyx When modders arrived on the market, they were already reaching for the new Valve to try to play without having to buy virtual reality glasses.

A few weeks ago we showed you the first mod created for this purpose. It was not used to complete the game from start to finish and the finish was quite rudimentary, but you could see part of the game without connecting a VR device.

Now another mod has come to light that already allows you to explore the entire game and although the finish is far from the one that can be enjoyed with the glasses, at least it is possible to discover what secrets this prequel to Half-Life 2 hides without making the sasaplandificant investment required by the headsets that are now on the market.

The finish of this mod hardly justifies spoiling the experience of this fantastic work playing like this. Perhaps it is much more advisable to see someone play on YouTube or Twitch if there is no way to get hold of a VR device or if you do not have a powerful enough PC, because it can be frustrating to dispense with mechanics, animations and small details that only They are accessible by playing as developers want us to.

It does not seem possible that we will see Half-Life: Alyx outside of VR because Valve has already said on multiple occasions that it is a game conceived with this technology in mind. What we may see is a more accessible version when the PS5 and the hypothetical PSVR 2 hit the market, where the game could potentially be adapted to bring it to many more players.

If you still want to use this mode to play Alyx in this video, the process to apply it to the game is explained.

