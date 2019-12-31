Half-Life Alyx: After 12 years, G-Man speaks again to send a message to fans

Share it:

From the pages of his Twitter profile, the voice actor Mike Shapiro surprises all Half Life fans with a message in which we listen to him reinterpreting G-Man twelve years after his last ingame appearance, which took place in October 2007 with HL2 Episode 2 .

The Shapiro's message takes the form of a short video which takes up the now usual communication scheme of G-Man to offer us what, presumably, could be an anticipation of the events that will unfold in the plot of Half-Life Alyx.

In the shoes of more elusive character and enigmatic of HL, the voice actor declares that "old acquaintances should be forgotten (or 'old acquaintances', editor's note), after so long … time. Some things can prove to be really difficult to remember. See you the new year. And you, are preparing for the … consequences, huh? ".

At the time of writing, Mike Shapiro's is the only message shared on social networks by Valve and by the individual actors and developers who are participating in the Half-Life Alyx project, therefore we cannot be sure that these sentences really go consider some advances on history of the next title in the series or if, on the contrary, they are "only" a wish to the fans to celebrate the new year and the long-awaited return of this historic intellectual property.

Pending receipt of a clarification from Valve, we remind you that HL Alyx will be available on PC in March only and exclusively for owners of a virtual reality viewer: in this regard, we invite you to deepen the topic with our preview of Half-Life Alyx.