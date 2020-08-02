Half-cast X-Men 2 threatened to leave the film for Bryan Singer's behavior

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The relationship between Bryan Singer and the cast of X-Men was not exactly idyllic during the filming of the second film of the franchise: according to the latest revelations, the film would have even risked losing all its main protagonists following an episode that made the actors rise.

When it comes to stunts, on the other hand, there is little to joke about: these are often rather dangerous scenes during which accident risk it is absolutely serious. Singer was not of the same opinion, however, who despite the opposition of the producer Tom DeSanto gave the go-ahead to shoot a scene in advance on the roadmap, after taking narcotics together with other staff members and without the stunt coordinator were present on the set.

Needless to say, it didn't end very well: during the filming some of the stars of X-Men 2, including Hugh Jackman and Halle Berry, got hurt a lot and rose to the point of threatening to leave the film when the production seemed intent on excluding DeSanto from filming after attempts to hinder Singer's plans. It was during the heated discussion that it followed that, according to the chronicles, Berry pronounced the famous phrase: "You can kiss my black cu * o!"addressed to the director.

Fortunately things came back and shooting continued with the complete cast, but apparently the risk that the continuation of the franchise went upstream it was decidedly concrete. About the second film of the saga, meanwhile, some time ago we saw unpublished photos of Hugh Jackman on the set of X-Men 2.