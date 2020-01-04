half a century of struggle to portray the shadows of the soul in images

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

When one goes to see a Martin Scorsese movie, his mind, in embers, awaits images How is it going:

But, most likely, in no case evokes these:

This article begins with a reflection on other articles; specifically, the criticisms of 'The Irishman', the last masterpiece, and hopefully not de facto the last, of Martin Charles Scorsese. It is not, of course, to amend the major to anyone; rather the opposite. What I am looking for is to investigate in a background runrun that surrounds all the analyzes of 'The Irish' and that can be summed up in one word:

Serenity.

Martin Scorsese, the Martin Scorsese who put the head of a gangster in a press until his eye exploded, that of "You are talking to me" by Travis Bickle, that of HATE on Max Cady's knuckles, that of "No I kissed the canvas "of Jack La Motta in his version of The Massacre of Valentine feels peace. Scorsese has calmed down.

A few excerpts from these reflections. Adam Graham, for 'The Detroit News':

"The Irishman 'moves slowly and thoughtfully, bets on the natural flow of the conversations and stops to smell the roses (…). It is about the little moments — the last nights in the alley of the bowling alley, the ice creams of fruits and nuts, long car trips and stops along the way— that make up life. "

David Sims, for 'The Atlantic':

"The stillness is the defining characteristic of this film, an overwhelming three-and-a-half hour gangster epic (…). It lacks the baroque, manic energy of many of Scorsese's classics; instead, it is a meditative film, thoughtful that nests in the bleak margins of American crime. "

Ann Hornaday, for 'The Washington Post':

"The film is populated with the same thugs, criminals and bonnets, but now it is clear that the filmmaker may be willing to consider the possibility that they were not as interesting as Hollywood's obsession with the criminal appeal has suggested. Of course, Scorsese himself has been the great propaganda boss of these myths, which dismantles with so much feeling and craftsmanship in 'The Irish' as ​​he built, with so much seduction in his beginnings (…). 'The Irish' is not a stunning victory, it is deliberate, thoughtful and, somehow, silent. "

Ty Burr, for 'Boston Globe':

"The Irishman" is inexorably composed towards a final act stalked by old age and remorse. It is the definitive fusion of Scorsese's two faces, the twisted enjoyment with which he portrays human sin and his concern for the soul. human. And although it takes a while to get there, the film is a masterpiece, one made by a man who counts his own years as the beads of a rosary. "

Wisdom in all these quotes, particularly delicious the last one of Burr, because I think it is difficult to define better how his last years Scorsese shelled than referring to "the accounts of a rosary". Exactly so it tells, years and films, the one of Queens the mine that it has left in the pencil. The frames in the bedroom.

A different Scorsese, tamed himself

But it was the surprise at that telling what surprised me as a cinephile; more than anything because in conversations with my father, another unrepentant lover of cinema, the issue had often arisen. I, always, a crush to the core of Scorsese. He, always, convinced that his talent does not fly even remotely at the same level as the other two great Italian Americans of his time: see, Coppola and Cimino.

But the case is that the opposite poles attract and in that attraction they find a common territory in which, if not understood, at least they do dialogue. More or less since 'Shutter Island', we both felt that Scorsese's career had crystallized in something very different from the frenzyWell, there is no epithet that fits you better. Scorsese seemed to have lost baroque and untamed energy, and gained in return a deep, comprehensive and comprehensive look at the miseries and glories, but above all the miseries, of our species.

Since that perception has come, in my case, almost two decades late, I decided to test it in the most empirical way: the scientific method. Observation: "Is it true that Scorsese has tamed himself, that his cinema, in fact, has been serene?".

Experimentation: re-watching his cinema for the most part —'The king of comedy ',' One of ours ',' Bad streets ',' Shutter Island ',' The color of money ',' The age of innocence ',' Casino 'and' Wild Bull '- and cover the gaps that I had left -' Alicia no longer lives there ',' Bertha's train ',' Silence 'and' The Irish '-, in addition to revisiting many scenes.

Hypothesis, because we can never get more: The observation is wrong. Scorsese doesn't have two faces, as Burr's excellent article comments. No. It has one. And only one.

This face, and what this article really is about is decipher it, in all its tics, mysteries and nuances, it always counts the same thing: how someone feels, in that ineffable place we call soul, the greatest anxiety of his life. How do you deal with trauma?. How he succumbs to him or how he manages to defeat him.

Seen from this perspective, the main issue is no longer whether Scorsese's cinema is slower and denser now than it was in the past. The biggest question is why is slower when slower Y faster when it is faster.

I increasingly believe in a serene reading, like 'The Irishman', of words / frames / bullets / notes / mechanics; a reading that is not eager to fulfill the next milestone, which would be to complete the reading of this article as an achievement. No, rather what I would like is a reader who enjoys Questioning the reading. Interrogating her relentlessly, because questioning her is interrogate himself.

Digresiones aside, I ask you, reader, to go back up to see those excerpts, in GIF format, with which I open the article. In both the serene and the frantic, they are the two supposed Scorsese. But it is not that some are more contemporary than others. Is that Scorsese, from the beginning of his career, was already walking Between two waters; With the same canoe.

The crazy and the almost crazy

"I'm going to talk personally; it's the only way I can talk about cinema … The church and the cinema both make sense to me … The concept of morals: the right thing and the wrong, the good and the bad, the good and the evil. And how faith is a pillar in guiding a life, which could be a moral life, and how faith could be something that contains a great measure of doubt, that there is a struggle in it, that is something that took root in me. " (Martin Scorsese)

There is a part of criticism and academia that believes that What the author says matters little in the analysis of a work. That is accessory or even in some cases even counterproductive to pronounce on it. That what counts is what others infer about this work.

I have already said that I do not intend to amend the major to anyone. Yes I pretend, as Scorsese asks in the exceptional master class Where I stole his words, tell my truth. And to tell my truth, I really care about Scorsese. It could be said that it is what matters most to me, because my reflection, what I wanted to tell and that was drawn and blurred on a foggy horizon, like that ship at the start of 'Shutter Island', ended up curdling upon hearing the quote I rescued . My way of understanding Scorsese is completed by listening how does he understand.

To understand Scorsese You have to start from your characters. But not from the banal description of who they are, where they come from, where they are going and what happens to them in transit. The essential thing in Scorsese is how they live what happens to them. And what happens to them has to do with all that Scorsese says: right and wrong, good and evil. The good, and how it points magnificently in English, and the evil (good and evil in opposition to good and bad, to emphasize that he speaks of absolutes, not of pecata minuta).

To these elements is added another that does not speak in the master class, but that is present in all his filmography, and that I have always treasured as my particular revelation about the marrow of Scorsese's cinema: The madness. The investigation of this article made me find a magnificent text, contained in the anthology 'The Philosophy of Martin Scorsese'.

The Philosophy of Martin Scorsese (The Philosophy of Popular Culture)

It is signed by Jerold J. Abrams under the title 'Friedrich Nietzsche and the Martin Scorsese films'. It reads: "The idea of ​​madness runs through Scorsese's entire filmography: from the initial works in 'Bad Streets' to those who mediate his career as' The Last Temptation of Christ' and 'The Cape of Fear' to the most recent as' To the Limit 'and' The Aviator '".

That is the big subject that threads all Scorsese characters. But it is not another issue to older than the one exposed by Scorsese himself, the discernment between good and evil. It is the most terrible result, according to the filmmaker, that can happen in the struggle to keep that discernment afloat: that is, to lose it. How sanity is broken and how the person who breaks, physically or spiritually, becomes a human wreck, the remains dragged, without remedy, by their own waves.

Shortly after we think of all the Scorsese characters, we can divide them into three categories according to their relationship with madness, which is also their relationship with morality: those who succumb to her, those who they keep firm and those who already they inhabit.

In the first category would be characters like Jake LaMotta from 'Wild Bull', Travis Bickle from 'Taxi Driver', Rupert Pupkin from 'The King of Comedy', Billy the Butcher from 'Gangs of New York', Paul Hackett from ' Jo, what a night! ', Sebastiao Rodrigues of' Silence 'or Billy Costigan of' Infiltrates'.

Among those who resist, Sam Rothstein of 'Casino', Charlie of 'Bad Streets', Alice of 'Alice no longer lives here', Newland Archer of 'The Age of Innocence' or Frank Sheeran of 'The Irishman'. To resist does not mean not to accumulate scars but to achieve get out of the encounter alive.

And then there are those who inhabit it, Howard Hughes in 'The Aviator', Max Cady in 'The Cape of Fear', Henry Hill in 'One of Ours', Jordan Belfort in 'The Wolf of Wall Street' or Teddy Daniels in 'Shutter Island'.

All of them rub the madness for being faced with moral traumas capable of breaking the mind. Sometimes it is pure violence, like the one that Sebastiao Rodrigues witnesses from his cell in Japan against Christian believers or the rivers of blood that the very young Amsterdam Vallon sees in the overwhelming start of 'Gangs of New York'.

Sometimes it is the madness of a third party, as happens to Charlie in 'Bad Streets', who spends the entire movie trying to defend Johnny Boy from Robert de Niro, knowing that he will bring him down the street of bitterness. And sometimes it's something very subtle and sudden, like the chilling outburst of madness that a paragon of virtues undergoes, such as the Newland Archer of 'The Age of Innocence', who for a moment, as his narrator describes, thinks, through euphemisms, in murder his wife to be able to meet his beloved countess.

But they all hit the wall of his mind, sometimes, literally, as in this unforgettable scene of 'Wild Bull'.

Everyone loses control of themselves, like that Rothstein who gets into a car, starts and explodes (metaphorically, even if it seems literal) in the air.

So what does Scorsese do? How it translates this fight into images. In an extreme way: it gets into the characters and tries to translate to audiovisual not what happens to them, if not what they feel.

The language of the soul

On three occasions, in 'The Age of Innocence' a log is split. On three occasions, that incandescent departure, followed by a crackling, responds to the same allegory: how its protagonists are breaking the soul, Newland Archer and Ellen Olensa, given the growing certainty that their impossible love is, in effect, impossible. That the destination will only collude in one direction: to prevent it.

That broken log represents both the madness of love — when Archer thinks for a moment that his young and healthy wife might suddenly and tragically lose his life — and definitive abdication. That folding of candles, interpreted with a fading passion almost as intense as the passion itself, with which Lewis gives his character to accept things as they are after hearing that his wife, whom he does not love, is pregnant.

At the beginning of the film, a much more casual image speaks to us about the same. It is this:

The character is not precisely the relevant ones. It plays an essential role in this New York of appearances, that of being crossroads and flow of every gossip imaginable, but how he decides to portray it Scorsese is a stroke of genius that points in the same direction as that log that breaks.

How is the attention of a rapacious personality like that of this Larry Lefferts represented? Well, by subtracting frames from the image and overprinting it so that we feel the vertigo who tries to absorb all the details of a situation as lavish as an opera.

What Scorsese seeks is to translate existential states into strictly cinematographic terms, the portrait of a soul, rather than a psyche. Therefore, its staging, unlike that of pure storytellers, such as Spielberg, Ford or Eastwood, is lyrical rather than narrative. But neither is it that operatic lyric practiced by Einsenstein, Ganz or Coppola. It is not a lyric that has Scorsese as an epicenter. The characters are always their epicenter.

And of all the swings of the soul, Scorsese seems mostly obsessed with translating images and sounds, precisely, the anxiety of the soul. The moment it breaks.

For example, in this magnificent scene of 'Bad Streets', where he anticipates techniques that he would then replicate, with genius and same goals, Darren Aronofsky in 'Requiem for a dream':

The question remains, how has Scorsese changed from Scorsese now? Essentially, nothing. Keep doing what you did before, portray interior spaces audio-visual. But there is a fundamental nuance.

The Scorsese of before was obsessed by that inner space that arises as a reaction to outer chaos; and especially to the chaos generated by violent worlds. The Scorsese now simply portrays characters who, even in a climate of violence, are not violent. His agonies suffer in other areas.

Just look at the difference between the moment of renunciation of the faith of the gang member Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Gangs of New York' and the agony of stepping on his idol suffered by the Portuguese priest Andrew Garfield in 'Silence'. Although both images are slow, and both portray the repudiation of the God of Christians, they cannot convey more different emotions. But it's the characters that mark tempo of assembly, resources and framing. Scorsese alone Try to hear how their souls sound and look.

How do i feel Do youHow do I feel? DiCaprio declares in the best scene of 'Infiltrates', in one of his conversations with the magnificent psychologist turned lover who Vera Farmiga plays.

We do not see DiCaprio while saying these words. What we see is a visual crush on those masterful ideas that David Lean had. The consultation space is broken and we run into an empty house, soulless, while it breaks to sound the strumming of a Spanish guitar.

Scorsese, in one plane, nail the interior space of his character without words being necessary.

Love, horror, pain and ashes

If history put me against the sword and the wall and said: "Choose one, just a sequence of cinema to preserve as a testimony of the sublime in the human," I would not be able to answer; I could not babble. But in my mind, one of those scenes that yes or yes compete to be there, at the height of any other, like the monologue of the Tears in the rain, that Ethan who hugs instead of hitting, the flute played by the fingers of a blind flutist, the face of an actress who collapses in madness or the Willard that liberates the Vietnam that is inside in a motel, would be this.

Lasts exactly 2 minutes and 49 seconds and has exactly 34 planes. The cinema that is contained in it is incalculable. But let's make an effort.

After the presentation of the situation and characters, Teddy Daniels goes to sleep, troubled by the disappearance of patient Rachel Solando and by the strange attitude of all prison officials for the mentally ill before an official U.S. investigation. Marshal

So, Teddy sleeps, in a stormy nightGothic The soundtrack reaches a crescendo of horror film and suddenly, upon entering Teddy's dream, it melts with other music, a much more homely tone, although distorted, without turning off that sonic knife That pierces the eardrums.

Then, she appears. The wife of Teddy Daniels. Pains

What comes immediately after, is an infinitely painful exploration of the interior of Teddy Daniels. An exploration that through visual metaphors prophesies the end of the movie.

And I don't mean merely the script twist, that Teddy was a psychiatric patient and not a government marshal. I mean the really important thing: that Teddy is a broken man because he still loves his wife, whom he killed after discovering that she had murdered his children. The thick web of lies that Teddy weaves in his mind is embodied in this masterful dream sequence without any overexplication. You can only understand the depth of the scene afterwards, even if your emotional impact comes first.

What cinematographic resources does Scorsese use to capture the fragmented narrative of dreams? Well, mainly break the cinema itself.

The first dream element of the scene is a breakage of raccord aware. From plane 5 to plane 8, Teddy asks Dolores: Are you real?

And Dolores responds, in a close-up shivering: No.

Immediately, he no longer has the bottle in his hand with which he started the scene, complaining that Teddy drinks too much.

Yes cinematographic syntax is assembly, an essential element of the dream quality of this scene is syntax alteration.At another time, also starring Dolores, the planes get ridiculous. Sometimes, by the sound, which precedes the plane in off visual. Sometimes, because the axis is broken on purpose, so that a character who was on his back (Dolores) suddenly faces the camera without showing us the action.

Another fundamental element are the ashes. Before, a little in passing, we have been told that Teddy's wife died in a fire. So the aesthetic reason that Scorsese chooses for all this dream is the ashes, which enter very soon, albeit very subtly, in plane 8.

However, it won't be until much later – flat 19, the back of Incandescent Dolores; planes 23 to 26, burst of close-ups at the fall of the ashes; 27, with a panoramic view of Teddy hugging Dolores overwhelming; flat 31, with Dolores dissolving in ashes; planes 32 to 34, with the house already on fire— that Scorsese make this element clear to the viewer.

I guess the intention is to make the most impossible elements a gentle drip throughout the scene, so that the emotion of the characters goes through us before it becomes apparent that, de facto, we are in a dream.

The last visual resource is much more subtle. It is a story of the facts in trapntojo, through the window of the house.

You have to look carefully, because they are in fou and therefore in the absence of sharpness, but in the foregrounds of the scene we can see the couple's children playing in the street. Then, when Dolores walks through the house to another window, the urban scene is replaced so that we can see the summer house, at the foot of the lake, where the tragedy.

"Do you remember the summer house, Teddy? We were so happy."

The children of Teddy and Dolores, at the bottom of the plane.

Again, the children of Teddy and Dolores, while their mother moves in space and time until the day of her murder.

The last element, and perhaps the most powerful, the one that settles the scene, is a loan.

Like all the greats, Scorsese has always been exceptionally gifted to match his images to the soundtrack. But like Tarantino or Michael Mann, Scorsese can go beyond the soundtrack to gain thickness in its key sequences. Can choose a particular tune, classic or contemporary, and paste it with a scene for a sublime result.

That happens here with 'On the Nature of the Daylight', a colossal composition Max Richter of six minutes and peak, that Scorsese condenses in its most exciting moment, when the violin is accompanied by another violin and interweave two voices an emotion that crosses.

It goes through so much that another pre-clear filmmaker, Denis Villeneuve, also used it as a fundamental architectural element of his best film, 'The Arrival'. But no one can snatch Scorsese's most powerful fusion with this unforgettable sequence of 'Shutter Island' that tear me away everytime I see her.

In the January 2009 issue of Cahiers du cinema, Argentine filmmaker Celine Murga recounts her experience as filming exception witness from 'Shutter Island'. These were his reflections of April 28, 2008:

"Today, it rains a lot, all day, it rains and it rains.

We talked about filming dreams, nightmares, hallucinations. The dimension of the dream. His idea is to roll them in the most direct way possible, as if they were real.

We talk about Buñuel: 'The Forgotten', his favorite dream sequence. 'The phantom of freedom', 'The golden age', 'The exterminating angel'.

He tells me that he thinks that for those who have dreams, or nightmares, or hallucinations, those things ARE real; which makes them even more frightening. His intention is to provide ambiguity; It should not be easy to distinguish between the realm of the real and the realm of reverie. That, I think, puts you more in the point of view of its protagonist, Teddy.

Many of his films tend to do that, to create deformed realities that generate the sensation of a nightmare world.

For many of his characters, reality is a living nightmare. "

The Irish, the mediocre man

We arrived, after a long trip, to Frank Sheenan, "The Irish". The last film, perhaps the last one, by Martin Scorsese.

What can we say about her, more than everything what has been said?

We can do a little epilogue of all this reflection, and see what common elements there is the rest of the cinema and the look of Scorsese. Well everyone; With a phenomenal exception. And which one is it? Well, the one in his title. Frank Sheenan 'The Irish'.

Like all the films in Scorsese, 'The Irish' speaks, in the most literal way possible, of how Frank has felt the future of his life. It does so from a masterful start in which Scorsese rebuilds another audiovisual resource that is everything but pantomime. We started listening to Frank Sheenan in off, which we always associate, and will associate, with the character's internal voice; With your thoughts But at one point, with a naturalness that disarms, De Niro continues the voice of his thought already speaking, with extreme serenity, to the viewer.

It is much more than a comic resource, no matter how much people in the cinema laugh with that crush. It's Scorsese summarizing all his movies. I will speak to you through some eyes. Today he plays Frank Sheenan's.

'The Irish' also speaks, of course, of the bankruptcy of the soul. In this case that bankruptcy occurs in a very calm conversation on the surface, and infinitely tense under the faces, during a breakfast between the characters of Joe Pesci and De Niro.

Pesci's capo reveals, without saying it at any time, that the unforgettable Jimmy Hoffa of Al Pacino has the hours counted. And that the clock is going to stop Sheenan himself; your soul friend.

And Sheenan's soul is broken in a series of silent looks, on a sustained plane, of which Scorsese is an expert hunter.

These looks:

But it is in the personality of Frank Sheenan that we see the biggest difference with all the characters described so far by Scorsese; because if, it's radically different.

Scorsese, I suppose that like all unusual talents, as the 'Blade Runner' Tyrell would say, "lights that shine with twice the intensity," portrays characters of this make-up.

It doesn't matter if we talk about Bill The butcher, the one that says: "Welcome, Amsterdam, I am New York"; or Travis Bickle's "You're talking to me"; or Frank Costello who talks about "fucking rats." All the characters, including the Teddy Daniels that reimagines the world as a film not to go, are exceptional characters, who struggle with their destiny to bite and that, even in failure and self-destruction, are colossal.

Frank Sheenan no. Frank Sheenan is the first Scorsese character without an agency. The mediocre man. The man who does what they say.

Do youWhy Has Scorsese suddenly become interested in someone mediocre? I have not found a clear answer by tracking your words in recent weeks. But these from an interview granted to Esquire are perhaps the ones that hit the mark:

"How can one be just? What makes a man a good man and also makes a woman good? What makes a person good, you know, and ultimately is that person consumed by everything? (.. .) These are the thoughts. They are written in homes all over the world, in kitchens, in bedrooms, on tarpaulins. "

Scorsese seems to have found in this brutal gangster, but in a certain simple, directed way, an epitome of that great conflict that obsesses him and will always obsess him: the moral. The pulse of morality and madness for the soul of each one of us. For what we will be when our epitaph is written. For who we are at every moment, in every breath.

For what lies behind this look of Frank Sheenan; The mediocre man.

'The Irish'.