 Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps: Sinestro's Law

The rebirth stage of DC Comics meant ending the proposals made in the last years of the New 52 and recovering the status quo of all the characters of the publisher, even respecting the creative teams they were having to date. This was the situation for Green Lanterns, which were being commanded by Robert Venditti since the departure of Geoff Johns and who tried to maintain the status that his predecessor left after years making the centrals of the emerald light one of the flagship of the publisher.

After a period of disposing of the Corps and transforming Hal Jordan into a fugitive, the Renaissance period was the right time to regain the status quo that was inevitably going to return sooner or later. That is the starting point of "Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps: The Law of Sinestro" and the theme on which the plot devised by Venditti and supported in the drawings by Rafa Sandoval and a veteran of the collection such as Ethan revolves. Van Sciver.

In these 13 numbers that are collected plus the Renaissance special that was launched to promote the collection, Venditti plays with two practically independent subplots all the way in which we see the resurgence of Hal Jordan as Green Lantern and the return of John Stewart, Guy Gardner and the surviving Lanterns of their peculiar adventure. This unbalanced duality on the part of the screenwriter causes the characters of the different protagonists to be seriously damaged, which are often reduced to the stereotypes they represent: the pure will for Hal, the military discipline of John or the bravado of Guy. If we add to this that the plot of the Corps is forced by the script and not naturally, we have incoherent or even involuntarily comical situations that make half the volume practically superfluous.

In opposition, Hal Jordan's storyHis conflict with an all-powerful Sinestro and his subsequent journey serve to restore Jordan's value as a Green Lantern and his status as a key piece of the DC universe. Although as I said before, Venditti's characterization of the hero is something simple (something that Johns also sinned at the time), yes It gives you enough charisma to make it entertaining to read this new chapter in your career as a defender of the universe.

It should be noted that this volume includes two small story arcs. The first is the one that gives it its name and shows us the return of the Corps and the end of the arc started in Sinestro's solo series that placed him as the master of the universe. The waters return to their usual channel and the evil Sinestro we know is recovered. In the second story the Lanterns as a whole get the spotlight for a mysterious plot that will set the dynamic for later issues.

At a visual level we have the arrival of the Granada-born cartoonist Rafa Sandoval to the collection. His flexible, dynamic and extremely colorful style fits perfectly with Venditti's space epic and his compositions are impressive. He is accompanied by Ethan Van Sciver who has a conceptually different style, with more rigid figures and a more traditional narration. This causes a shock that is not as traumatic as it could have been, since both draftsmen find a balance so that the transition is not so confusing. However, in this particular volume, Sandoval does a better job than his veteran partner when it comes to narrating the Venditti script and showing the visual power of the Lanterns.

"Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps: The Law of Sinestro" It is an irregular tome in which Venditti fails to combine the two main subplots until the first story arc of the series ends. However, Rafa Sandoval's drawing succeeds in extolling a script with serious cracks in terms of characterization and development.

