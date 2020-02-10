         'Hair Love': here you can see the endearing short animated Oscar winner

Share it:

We are still recovering from the Oscar's hangover and some of the winners are giving much to talk about, but there are other categories that tend to go unnoticed. One of them is the best animated short film, where this year has triumphed 'Hair Love', a short film that can now be viewed online in its entirety.

The premise of the short film directed by Matthew A. Cherry, also screenwriter of the same, Everett Downing Jr. and Bruce W. Smith It is very simple: a man has to help comb his daughter for the first time, a task that will be more difficult than it seems at first glance.

'Hair Love' was born as a kickstarter campaign that caught the attention of Internet users so much that it managed to raise a whopping $ 284,000 when its initial goal was just 75,000. Then his reception was such that he came to be screened in cinemas in some countries with 'Angry Birds 2: The Movie'.

His goal was to fight against the lack of representation in the mainstream animated productions and that is sure that something has helped to have the precious golden statuette taken, but You only need to see it to know that your triumph has arguments to spare.