Hailey Bieber is honest on Instagram and thinks about social networks

The social networks they are a powerful weapon of double edge. The ease to achieve success and the fame they always carry consequences of the open platforms to the public in which anyone can create a user and participate in any conversation public freely.

The comments positive They greatly praise those who receive them, but the truth is that negatives they affect twice as much, sometimes even generating real discomfort and problems psychological serious in many people.

Even more if you are a known person and one of the Models that belong to the new generation more followed by Instagram, but even more intense is when you are a woman of one of the most prestigious singers on the international scene as Justin Bieber. The impact of each of your actions on the digital world leaves indelible marks that are sometimes applauded and many others humiliated

Hailey Bieber claims to be hurt by many comments and asks for greater empathy among people



East emotional confrontation it is precisely the one that, Hailey Bieber Is living. To congratulate the beginning of the year and after taking stock of one of the stages that have most marked his life, Hailey wrote a text in your account Instagram Sincerely thinking about the use of social network.





"I would say that my favorite part of existing is the human connection. I love connecting with other people, I love finding common interests with others, listen to people's history, I love it laugh with others and I love it cry with the rest. I am very, very deeply sorry "the model began to write, and continued:" My heart explodes from happiness when my friends and my family are happy and my heart feels crushed when they are sore and sad".

Very emotional and evidencing a high sensitivity, Hailey continued his speech explaining the reasons for his text: "The reason I say all this is: because I love to connect, I do my best to expose my heart, which means that I love freely and deeply empathize, and so it also hurts very easily when I feel that people don't see my heart and see me for who i am".

Tired of feeling valued solely by the public figure that represents, the model He confessed to feeling attacked on many occasions by some followers, who make hard comments towards his person without striving to develop the ability to put himself in the skin of the one on the other side of the screen. "Instagram, Twitter, etc.. they are SO broth for cruelty of them and people do not take the time to connect with each other on an honest level before resorting to hate. They begin to damage what could be a human interaction and connection really beautiful".





Thus the model showed a clear discomfort with many of the comments and criticisms it receives daily and denounced the negative use from the networks from its most human side: "I could sit here all day and say that hate does not bother me, that the words spoken do not affect me. But NEWS FLASH: It hurts to be shattered on the Internet! It hurts to be compared to other human beings every day, it hurts that people draw hasty conclusions and make assumptions "and concludes:" It hurts to be called by name and feel that you are not up to a certain standard … The list goes on and on. I share this just because it often weighs in my heart and because it is important to be honest about how these things affect us mentally and emotionally. I hope I speak to someone who struggles with the same. With that I say happy New Year. We are going to connect more in 2020 :] "