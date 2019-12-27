Hailey Bieber has spoken: this is the haircut that will hit him in 2020

Share it:

There is nothing left to say goodbye to 2019 and start what many consider the new decade. Do you already know what the stars hold for the next twelve months of your life? What we have no doubt is that this 2020 we have to face it with Strength, positivity and eagerness. And we are not the only ones with this mentality, some of our ‘celebs’ favorites have wanted to start the year off right, and for that there is nothing like making a change of look Let us look great. Or not?

Hailey Bieber knows it well, who has dared with a haircut that, we promise, will petar in 2020. Surely you have taken it throughout your life and if you like and hurry, you can wear it before the end of the year

The Hailey Bieber haircut you will wear in 2020

Can you imagine topping your New Year's look with this hairstyle? We already have it more than signed! It is a very simple, classic and easy cut. With the parted in the middle, a length that extends a few centimeters below the shoulders and the most important: no layers It maintains the same length at all times. It seems the most!

This change of ‘look’ has been the work of his hairdresser (and that of many other celebrities such as Justin Bieber or Halsey), Florido. However, not everything is as real as it seems: the same model confessed months ago to the medium Refinery29 which uses extensions, hence we see how her appearance is transformed so often, going from a pink pelazo to her blonde ‘ponytail’ that we like so much in a matter of hours. But hey, this doesn't mean you can't try this ‘look’ in your own hair. You dare?

However, this cut with which Hailey has surprised us has been so ‘cool’ that We know with certainty that he will be one of the great protagonists of this new year that enters. Take note because you won't stop seeing it in your favorite celebs!