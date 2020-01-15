Hailey Bieber has remembered her grandmother on Instagram and we freaked out how much they look alike

Share it:

Hailey Bieber gives her opinion about social networks and is sincere about what she thinks of instagram.

Although Hailey has been showing off her new married name for several months now, the truth is that the model is still proud of her roots, especially Brazilian Hailey, before Baldwin, is daughter of famous actor Stephen Baldwin, U.S. Nevertheless, his mother, Kennya Deodato, is Brazilian and Hailey is fully proud of her roots and has even boasted of knowing Portuguese almost perfectly. But do you know who Hailey Bieber really looks like? To his Brazilian grandmother.

She has boasted of her maternal grandmother on Instagram and we have hallucinated with how similar they are.

Hailey Bieber boasts Brazilian roots with a picture of her maternal grandmother on Instagram

Although Hailey Baldwin has adopted the name of her husband, Justin Bieber, since the first time they were married, the model does not abandon her unconditional love for her ancestry and roots, in part, of Brazilian origin. Hailey has even boasted of knowing how to "flirt" in Portuguese on Jimmy Kimmel's show but today the protagonist is her maternal grandmother, mother of Kennya Deodado.

It has been at that time when we have realized that the model they are not is identical to their mother, if not that it could be the twin of their maternal grandmother perfectly.

"Nana," wrote the model at the bottom of this picture so cute. In addition, he has shared in his Instagram stories a photo gallery of his grandmother in which he has commented: "My grandmother. A legend. My‘ vibes ’by 2020", accompanied by a flag of Brazil.