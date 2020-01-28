Hailey Bieber had to ask her parents if she did well by marrying Justin

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: all the details of the most anticipated wedding.

Hailey Bieber has the newly married pendant that you will want even if you are single (no matter what).

It has rained a lot since Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin announced their engagement. It has rained so much that we were beginning to think that they were never going to get married because of the number of false alarms we witnessed. But yes, finally Hailey changed her last name to Bieber officially and it was a most spectacular wedding. But, like the rest of mortals, the model had serious doubts about whether she should marry or not and, like you and me, he turned to his trusted people to clarify himself: his parents.

We don't know if it was Justin Bieber's former relationship with Selena Gomez, the rumors that he could continue seeing her, Hailey's "haters" who have tried so many times that she and Justin break up … The fact is that the model was not as clear as It seems now, that they have a dream house, a dog and two beautiful exotic kittens. But yes.

Hailey Bieber confesses that she had to ask her parents if it was a good idea to marry Justin Bieber or not

Last night, Justin Bieber premiered the documentary Seasons in Youtube. In it, Hailey Bieber appears so much that he is almost as protagonist as the singer. In fact, that's where we discovered this information. The model reveals that after they had already broken before (in 2016), he wanted to make sure that marrying him was a "safe option". And that's when he asked his parents, just like you and how I would have done.

"He is the first person for whom I have real feelings. When we parted for a while, I knew that one way or another I would end up being someone I would love for a lifetime"says Hailey, who then asked her parents." This time you have to avoid doing something crazy if you think it is a bad idea "even if it was super clear that" that is what I wanted. "

"Everything happened very quickly at first. We have known each other for so many years that there was a part of all this (of getting married) that It wasn't scary but it was still a great life decision and there were many emotions at the same time, "he confesses in the documentary.

But it seems that all those fears have remained in the past to which they belong.