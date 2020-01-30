Hailey Baldwin reveals her genetic disease on Instagram, because people (really) take it out on her little finger

Share it:

Hailey Baldwin wand fans and asks once and for all to put an end to the trolls on his hands. The model, in fact, has noticed negative comments every time her hands, especially hers left little finger, appear in the photos. So, Hailey Baldwin on Instagram, more precisely in the Stories, decided to end the matter and explain why the reason for that crooked little finger. The wife of Justin Bieber would suffer from one genetic disease, the ectrodactyly, which would cause deformation of the fingers and this would be hereditary. A few days after Justin Bieber's declaration of suffering from the disease of Lyme and that caused him body shaming and hatred from the haters, this time it is Hailey Bieber having to explain personal things to silence the haters once again.

Hailey Baldwin has a crooked little finger because of a genetic disorder

The little finger of Hailey Baldwin targeted by haters. But really?! Axelle / Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Hailey Baldwin, like all human beings, has characteristics that make it unique. According to some haters, his little finger (come on, but really ?!) constitutes a defect such that every time the photo of one of his hands appears they troll it. The reason is that the little finger in question – that of his left hand – is crooked. There wife of Justin Bieber, rightly broke down to reading all the negative comments about it and decided to explain the situation.

On the canal Instagram of Hailey Baldwin, Stories have appeared in which the model highlights the crooked little finger for which she was often teased and reveals that she suffers from a genetic disease.

Ok, let's get into the little finger talk … because I've always been joking about it so I should tell everyone why it's so broken and scary

In the following post Hailey Baldwin Bieber he explained that he suffers from a genetic disease called ectrodactyly, which entails this hereditary deformity. To go into more detail, Hailey in the next post added the screenshot of the Wikipedia page which reads that it involves the incomplete development of the fingers of the lower and upper limbs. The model added: “That's why my little finger is like this. It's a genetic thing I've had all my life. Now people can stop asking me 'Wtf with your little finger' Here is what's strange. LOL "

A third final Instagram story was added in which the 23-year-old model asks fans for a favor:

So in conclusion, please stop making fun of my little finger.

This episode makes us think a bit, since a few weeks ago, just the husband of Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber, who had been repeatedly targeted for his strange behavior, actually revealed he was suffering from the Lyme disease and that this was the real cause. The singer recounted the difficult battle in his docu series, Justin Bieber: seasons, of which there was the first few days ago and in which Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin they appeared in love.

The cases of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin they are only the latest in chronological order of stars who must give explanations for negative and offensive comments they receive for the most varied reasons. Perhaps, we should remember from time to time, that the fact that they are famous people and live a life in the spotlight, should not be an excuse to justify these hateful behaviors and perhaps, it would be better to keep quiet or better, stop typing on the keyboard .

