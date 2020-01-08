Hailee Steinfeld in the new song is unleashed on the betrayal, what about Niall Horan?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Hailee Steinfeld, the actress of The Grinta and singer of Love Myself, has released his new single. Is titled Wrong Direction and fans think that the text is about Niall Horan. To be exact, del betrayal of Niall Horan, the former One Direction. Have you noticed the connection between the title of the song and that of the group to which the singer belonged? Ops. The song launched before New Year 2020 does not explicitly speak of the ex, but it is very likely that the reference is to the story with him. Many think so, who knows if the confirmations will come.

Between the two there had been one report, never made official, in 2018: the first sighting had been at the beginning of that year and the break had come in December of the same. No comment from them, moreover they had not even confirmed the story. That this new song by Hailee Steinfeld you face that moment in your life, however, it is likely. The clues would be in the text of Wrong Direction and in a series of statements that the former One Direction has released.

Wrong Direction by Hailee Steinfeld and the text about love for the wrong person

In general, the song speaks of a love story that is over and how he did not meet expectations, despite the fact that she was madly in love. Hailee Steinfeld to Apple Music he said thus:

"I learned how easy it is to fall in love with the idea of ​​falling in love. I wrote this song in the dark period of my life, when I realized that I had spent over a year with a wrong person."

Wrong Direction she begins by saying that she doesn't hate him after all, it is the pain that has inflicted her that has done real damage. And then in the last verse of this part he adds the cryptic reference to something that she already knew, but that presumably he was trying to hide.

I don't hate you

No, I couldn't if I wanted to

I just hate all the hurt that you put me through

And that I blame myself for letting you

Did you know I already knew?

(Trad.) I don't hate you

No, I couldn't even if I wanted to

I hate all the pain you caused me

And that I blame myself for letting you know

Did you know that I already knew?



The final blow on the betrayal theory, gives it this verse:

Lookin 'back, I probably should have known

But I just wanted to believe that you were out sleepin 'alone

Looking back, I probably should have known

But I just wanted to believe that you were out sleeping alone

This is what the fans think, who have compared themselves with tweets:





The reflections then move onego of him, which did not help to make the relationship live peacefully and inevitably led to the breakup. We know that narcissists are to be avoided like the plague.

On my tip-toes

But I still couldn't reach your ego

Guess I was crazy to give you my body, my mind

Don't know what I was thinkin '' til now

Everyone thinks that you're somebody else

You even convinced yourself

(trad.) I was on tiptoe

But I still couldn't reach your ego

I guess I was crazy to give you my body, my mind

I don't know what I was thinking then

Everyone thinks you're someone else

You even convinced yourself

The conclusions of the story, at least, are not exactly a happy ending, because if one loves you with the worst intentions it starts badly:

Loved me with your worst intentions

It didn't even stop to question

Every time you burned me down

Don’t know how; for a moment it felt like heaven

Loved me with your worst intentions

Painted us a happy ending

Every time you burned me down

Don’t know how; for a moment it felt like heaven

And it's so gut-wrenchin '(Ooh, ooh)

Fallin 'in the wrong direction (Ooh, ooh)

How did you sweep me right off my feet?

Baby, I can't keep (Fallin 'in the wrong direction)

How did you sweep me right off my feet?

Right off my feet

(trad.) You loved me with your worst intentions

I didn't even stop to reflect

Whenever you tore me apart

I don't know how, for a moment it seemed like a paradise

You loved me with the worst intentions

You put a happy ending on it

Whenever you tore me apart

I do not know how; for a moment it seemed to me a paradise

And it's so distressing (Ooh, ooh)

Finish in the wrong direction (Ooh, ooh)

How did you make me fall at your feet?

Baby, I can't go on (end up in the wrong direction)

How did you make me fall at your feet?

Right at your feet

And what does Niall Horan say?

Let's move on to the second clue, the one about the statements made. Talking with Billboard USA Niall Horan he told of some details behind his next album, anticipated by the single Nice to Meet Ya released in October 2019:

"I had just gone through a break, which helps when it comes to song writing, I think. It helps to vent emotions. Going through the broken heart has helped to write ballads, even some of the happy songs, the sad songs that are dressed like happy songs sometimes. "

Could he also refer to the story with Hailee Steinfeld? We'll see.

It should be added that in the last period it has been a bit like this: the singers bring out singles that speak or of the ex, see the Travis Scott with Cats, or broken, as it happened for Selena Gomez with Lose You To Love Me, or, in fact, to talk about old loyal boyfriends, or presumed such.

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE