Hailee Steinfeld grateful to have made her debut in Il Grinta: "A wonderful experience"

Waiting to find out if she will participate in the awaited Marvel series dedicated to Hawkeye, the actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld remembered the beginnings of her career during a recent interview with Collider, during which he praised his experience The Grinta of the Coen brothers.
The film with Jeff Bridges made the Bumblebee star's big-screen debut in 2010, who expressed all his gratitude: "I don't even know where to start. It's amazing that it was my first real experience because it was something wonderful, perfect and fun. It was a group of people who put their passion into one thing: the art of making the best film possible working day after day while having fun and taking everything seriously anyway. It was a fantastic dynamic. The atmosphere was always positive and relaxed, a wonderful environment in which to work. "
"I realized how lucky I was" added Steinfeld. "It's been 10 years and since then I've been in some sets that didn't necessarily behave the same way, it's really a blessing to meet a group of people so amazing that they work perfectly."
