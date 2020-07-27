Hailee Steinfeld grateful to have made her debut in Il Grinta: "A wonderful experience"

Share it:

Waiting to find out if she will participate in the awaited Marvel series dedicated to Hawkeye, the actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld remembered the beginnings of her career during a recent interview with Collider, during which he praised his experience The Grinta of the Coen brothers.

The film with Jeff Bridges made the Bumblebee star's big-screen debut in 2010, who expressed all his gratitude: "I don't even know where to start. It's amazing that it was my first real experience because it was something wonderful, perfect and fun. It was a group of people who put their passion into one thing: the art of making the best film possible working day after day while having fun and taking everything seriously anyway. It was a fantastic dynamic. The atmosphere was always positive and relaxed, a wonderful environment in which to work. "

"I realized how lucky I was" added Steinfeld. "It's been 10 years and since then I've been in some sets that didn't necessarily behave the same way, it's really a blessing to meet a group of people so amazing that they work perfectly."

