Haikyuu !: What happened to Tetsuro Kuroo? Let's find out in the penultimate chapter of the manga

July 18, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The many fans of Furudate Haruichi I am eagerly waiting to read the final chapter of Haikyuu !. In the meantime, let's find out what Tetsuro Kuroo's career was like in the years after high school ended.

I finished my studies at Nekoma High School, Kuroo has found work at the Japan Volleyball Association Sports Promotion Division, with the task of promoting sport in Japanese society. For the occasion he will also ask for Shoyo Hinata's help, convincing him to shoot a video after his professional debut. We are waiting to find out what the end of the series will be, which will show us who the players of the volleyball team that will participate in Japanese World Cup 2020, also moved to the manga by 2021. In the remaining pages a part of the match between Japan and Brazil will be presented, which will kick off the sporting event to be held in Tokyo.

READ:  Neon Genesis Evangelion: the collaboration with OPPO shows itself in a creepy CG spot

Less than twenty-four hours left, in fact chapter 402 will be available for reading on MangaPlus, in English, starting tomorrow, July 19, while the anime of Haikyuu, now in its fourth season, is available for streaming in Paramount Network catalog. As we await the arrival of the second part of the series, we leave you with our Haikyuu review! 4.

