Haikyuu !: the second part of season 4 is shown in a new opening and ending

After a long hiatus caused by the global pandemic, the series too Haikyuu!! To The Top is back in the anime schedule of the fall season, with the second part of the fourth season. Episode 14 conquered fans of the opera again, and on the occasion of this return, a new opening and a new ending were shown.

Following the advance of Hinata and companions in the spring tournament to dominate the Inarizaki high school, the two videos that you can find at the bottom of the news have also made their debut, they are respectively the new opening theme entitled Toppako, performed by SUPER BEAVER, and of the ending One Day, composed by SPYAIR.

The new episodes will be published in simulcast on the famous Crunchyroll website, which describes the return of the most beloved spokon of recent years as follows: “After an intense challenge the Karasuno high school volleyball club wins its entry into the national championship. As they prepare, Kageyama receives an invitation to the Youth Training Camp, which calls players from all over Japan. At the same time Tsukishima is invited to a special training camp for freshmen, being in his freshman year in Miyagi Prefecture. Hinata, feeling excluded, still decides to show up at the camp for the freshmen … while they prepare for the national teams therefore Hinata, Kageyama and the rest of the Karasuno high school team will have to contend with new challenges“.

Recall that an unpublished poster for the return of Haikyuu! Has also been published, and we leave you to Haruichi Furudate’s moving greeting on the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump.