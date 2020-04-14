Haikyuu: the manga author updates fans on plans for the Coronavirus

Share it:

As you will surely know, during the last few weeks there have been really many anime / manga themed events – if not the new series widely awaited by the public – that have been postponed due to the dangerous pandemic caused by the coronavirus, now in every corner of the globe.

The situation, in short, is far from rosy and billions of people suddenly found themselves in quarantine, in fact unable to get out freely, a situation that became necessary to try to contain the number of patients so as to avoid possible health disasters that would make it impossible treat everyone with the same attention.

Such conditions have obviously led to major damage in the global market and our beloved industry is also not doing very well, as easily imaginable. Among the many postponements that have affected several productions, also the one announced by the Weekly Shonen Jump, delays that actually involved all the series that should have been on the magazine. Well, given the situation, even the creator of the popular sports-themed manga Haikyu! Haruichi Furudate, wanted to post a tweet on the famous social network to update fans on the current situation. The mangaka in particular said:

"I know things are difficult right now, but one day the calm will return. We try to resist eating in the meantime some delicious food."

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can read our review for the first part of Haikyu! 4.