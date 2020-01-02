Haikyuu !! the author's wishes from the volleyball manga with a sketch

Share it:

On the official page of the social network Twitter, the author publishes a sketch in which he wishes everyone a happy 2020, drawing the protagonist and his friends intent on celebrating the new year. In addition the author of Haikyuu !! promises that the next one will be an intense year for the series.

The year has just begun and most authors are taking advantage of it to thank the fans who supported them with their support, warmth and affection over the past year. After the wishes of Eiichiro Oda, also the sensei author of Haikyuu !! Haruichi Furudate wishes us well. In the splendid drawing (you can find it at the bottom of the news) you can see the protagonist Shoyo Hinata spend the last year of the year with his friends, intent on stuffing themselves with typical food from the Land of the Rising Sun. In wishing a happy 2020 to all his fans, the author explains that next year will be very important for him and that he will do everything to give 100% for his work. This will really be a decisive year for the manga, in fact Haikyuu !! it is approaching its final stages in the new narrative arc that is now taking place in Japan.

Meanwhile, on the anime front, new images of Haikyuu have been revealed !! To The Top which will be broadcast starting from January 10 in Japan