Haikyuu: Season 3 Soundtrack Mystery Solved!

A few months ago the fans of Haikyuu went crazy when a new season 3 trailer was released. The cause was apparently an OST never heard before, and for Haikyuu fans this is a key detail considering how important it is during matches.

If you need some context, it all happened in mid-August when the composer of the score Haikyuu, Asami Tachibana, published a piece of a recording. This clip contained a funky song that no one had ever heard before. Obviously the fans started to investigate, trying to figure out which event of the season he might belong to, and some didn’t go far.

As it turned out, the song at the end was nothing more than the Atsumu theme. You can hear the mysterious song near the end of the season 3 premiere, when Atsumu and his brother get ready to play. The two brothers are the center of everyone’s attention because they seem to have copied the move that made him famous Hinata e Kageyama. This has left the fans stunned because we know how complicated that move is, but we also know that when it comes to the Miya brothers we really have to expect everything.

The OST that was “spoiled” by Tachibana a few months ago is precisely the column of this moment that has Miya twins as protagonists. No song could have completed this scene better!

If Haikyuu soundtrack !! drives you crazy, we advise you to go and listen to the new opening and ending of the Haikyuu series. If you missed the latest Haikyuu installment, read what made the fans excited after the latest Haikyuu installment!