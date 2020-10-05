Haikyuu !: a voice actor has contracted Covid-19, delays in sight?

The global pandemic has also hit souls hard. Between postponed series and significant delays, Covid-19 once again threatens this world. This time the victim is one of Haikyuu’s voice actors!. Will the arrival of the new series slip?

A statement released in Japan reveals that voice actor Masatomo Nakazawa has turned out positive for Covid-19. The voice actor had swabbed ahead of an important event, but the result was terrible for him. Nakazawa appears to have no severe symptoms, despite being in quarantine.

According to what was reported by several important portals, Nakazawa reported stomach pains and took the test following severe nausea. The first symptoms would have appeared on September 24 and after a few days the voice actor tested positive for the swab.

Nakazawa is one of the most prominent and talented Japanese voice actors and you have probably heard his voice in several anime. Currently, Nakazawa era al lavoro su Haikyuu!, hugely popular volleyball series. After the last episode of the fourth season of Haikyuu !, the reaction of the fans has been very positive, but this news could upset the series. Possible stop on the way? Waiting for more information, let’s enjoy the new Haikyuu! Opening and ending.