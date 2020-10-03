Haikyuu 4: Fans are excited after the latest installment of the anime, here’s what happened

Postponed due to COVID pandemic, the second part of Haikyu !! 4 has finally arrived: yesterday, in fact, the new episode went on the air and the numerous opera fans immediately shared their first impressions.

The unpublished episodes should have been broadcast during last summer, but it is TOHO animation studio he preferred to postpone the second part of the season, the first episode of which was broadcast only on 2 October. At the bottom of the news you can find some of the tweets written by fans of the show, happy to finally be able to see their favorite volleyball team again. As you could imagine, the reactions are very positive, confirming the high quality of this Haikyu new season !!.

During this second part we will see the other games of the Spring National tournament, for now the players of the Karasuno high school have had to face their opponents of the Inarizaki institute, but the next games promise to be full of action and twists. Recall that the manga from which the anime is based has recently ended, after having published 45 volumes.

The new season of the animated series has not yet arrived in Italy, in the meantime we leave you with the first images of episode 14 of Haikyu !! 4.