Haikyuu !! 4: a comparison shows the design differences of the new season

We have already had the opportunity to discover the new character design of Haikyuu !! 4 with the attached episode numbers that will characterize the fourth season. The new style of the anime, promoted by Production I.G., has favored a new artistic trait that has not completely convinced the fans.

The new TV series, which debuted just a few days ago with the new opening and closing tracks of Haikyuu !!: To the Top !, brought fans together in this welcome return. Despite the enthusiasm that arose from the fourth season, many found the differences with the previous transpositions, especially with regards to character design.

In this regard, a certain Takamiya, shared a gallery of images on reddit that show the differences with the new animated series of Haikyuu !!. To access the comparison, simply click on the link attached in the source, while it is possible to move between the images using the panel at the top. From the gallery, therefore, it can be seen how the style is obviously less square and less rich in details than makes the characters appear with a less mature and less characterized veil. These two comments were the subject of some criticisms of the technical sector, considered less flashy than the iconic trait that characterized the previous three seasons.

And you, however, do you agree with the concerns raised by the fans?