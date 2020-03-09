Haikyu's survey will present the best team ever

Share it:

Haikyu !! has entered the final arc, with two teams currently competing on an unprecedented stage. The protagonist Shoyo Hinata is obviously one of the prominent elements of the teams of monsters that are contending for victory in a game that is severely testing the resistance of the fans.

To celebrate the manga's popularity and the special moment it is experiencing, Weekly Shonen Jump has decided to dedicate the cover and the opening color pages of the magazine in Haikyu. This honor for the manga will not come on its own because, in the preview published in this week's issue, it has also been revealed that there will be a new poll for Haikyu.

In the past, in addition to the classic popularity survey for the characters, Haikyu had also opened a survey on the best games of the manga. This time, however, the answers to the readers will have to focus on the "Best Order", that is the rotation of six players of a team. It will therefore be a way to decide which one will be there strongest team according to Haikyu fans. Who knows if the recent events and the game currently in progress has not already given any indication to the readers who are following the incessant twists present in the last chapters of the Haruichi Furudate manga.

The manga of Haikyu !! also has an ongoing anime called Haikyu !! To the Top. The fourth season will shortly present some characters who will be fundamental in the path of Hinata and Karasuno.