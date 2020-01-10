Haikyu !! will show 25 episodes, the division and the new character designs have been published

Share it:

The national stage is near, but for the protagonists of Haikyu !! there is still time to train. In particular, Tobio Kageyama, Shoyo Hinata and Kei Tsukishima must prepare to face a rigid training regime different from that of the others, and the first episodes of the new season will tell us about this phase.

Season Haikyu !! To the Top will consist of a total of 25 episodes, but only 13 will be broadcast soon: as previously announced, Haikyu !! 4 will be divided into two parts. The division has now been made official: the first 13 episodes will be broadcast during this winter season, from January to March; the next and last 12 episodes will be aired during the summer season, in July 2020.

Karasuno's protagonists will be on the national pitches at the same time as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. In the vicinity of the January airing, the character designs of three of the raven team members have also been revealed: at the bottom you can see the new versions of the third year boys, that is Sawamura, Azumane and Sugawara.

Haikyu !! To the Top debuts today January 10 in Japan with the episode entitled "Self-presentation". What goals Hinata and Kageyama will achieve during this fourth season of Haikyu !!?