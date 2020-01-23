Haikyu !! To the Top streams for free thanks to Yamato Video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In past years, the anime of Haikyu !! in Italy it has always been translated and made available by the Yamato Video house. This year, in early January, it arrived in Japan Haikyu !! To the Top, fourth season for the beloved anime on volleyball. However, no news had yet arrived on a hypothetical broadcast in Italy.

Being Haikyu !! one of the most anticipated anime of the season, fans wondered if Yamato Video would also bring this season of the title and, after a sequence of clues that led the house to announce other souls, the awaited revelation has arrived.

Through a post on your Facebook page, Yamato Video has announced Haikyu !! The Ace of Volley – To the Top in free streaming. This will be available from next week, probably with free access on the Yamato channel on Youtube, even if no further information has been given on the dates and any recoveries of the first episodes so far broadcast in Japan. Previous seasons have been made available through the broadcast on the Man-Ga channel.

Haikyu !! is a Haruichi Furudate manga, published on Weekly Shonen Jump since 2012. It is one of the magazine's most popular and long-lived series and has received several anime. In Italy, however, Haikyu !! it is published with the subtitle "The Ace of Volleyball" for the Star Comics publishing house. Soon, however, Haikyu !! will come to an end, as announced by the author on the occasion of one of the last published chapters.